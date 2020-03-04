One of the most soughted actresses of Bollywood, Vidya Balan has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her impeccable acting skills. The actress has proved her versatility every now and then. From giving films like Dirty Picture to Mission Mangal, the actress has come a long way. The actress is currently busy with her next flick Sherni.

As the world celebrated World Wildlife Day on Tuesday, the makers of Vidya Balan starrer decided to take the film on floors. Announcing the same on her official Instagram handle, Vidya Balan shared a few pics from the mahurat pooja. Alongside, the actress wrote, “Invoking blessings all across. The #Sherni shoot begins on #WorldWildlifeDay. Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest (sic).”

Vidya announced Sherni on February 8 with an Instagram post. She wrote, “Thrilled to announce my next film – #SHERNI … Cannot wait to start shoot!.”

Sherni will be helmed by Amit Masurkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Vidya is currently awaiting the release of Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer. She is playing the titular role in the film. It also features Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. It will release on May 8.