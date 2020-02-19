After creating much buzz among the audience with their first look poster, the makers of Sheer Qorma dropped a new poster on Wednesday. While in the first look poster, we saw Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta on the poster, the second poster features veteran actress Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta.

In the poster, Azmi and Dutta can be seen hugging each other. Divya is seen donning a brown overcoat and hugging Azmi and holding her hand close to her heart. One can also see Dutta’s henna-painted hands too which was seen in the first look poster as well.

Sharing the poster on her official Instagram handle, Dutta wrote, “Sharing this extremely special films second look with you all!! It was an emotional journey!! With my dearest @azmishabana18 and @ReallySwara . Shukriya @futterwackening for this one! @MARIJKEdeSOUZA (sic).”

Helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film is expected to be a same-sex love story. While Divya and Swara will star as leads, the film will also feature Shabana Azami and Surekha Sikri among other actors. The film has been produced by Marijke De Souza.

Talking about working in Sheer Qorma, Shabana said, “Divya Dutta recommended the Sheer Qorma script to me. I was moved by it and met Faraz who came across as sincere, honest and deeply committed to the story. The bonus is working with Divya and Swara, so we reworked our dates and I said yes. We had the first workshop yesterday, and everything came together organically. I am looking forward to the shoot,” IANS reported.

The poster has also unveiled the trailer’s release date. It is slated to release on February 25th, 2020.