A film on Australian missionary Graham Staines, featuring Sharman Joshi with Hollywood artistes Stephen Baldwin and Shari Rigby, is set for an OTT release in Hindi on August 28.

“The Least Of These: The Graham Staines Story” is based on the startling episode where the Australian missionary was murdered along with his two sons in India. The film released in English last year. This is Sharman’s maiden collaboration with Hollywood artistes such as Baldwin and Rigby, who essay Graham Staines and his wife Gladys respectively.

In Hindi, the film will be released as “Graham Staines, Ek Ankahi Sachai: The Least of These”.

“I play Manav Banerjee, a journalist who is conflicted between what is right and wrong, forced to re-examine his duties when faced with an inconvenient truth. This character was etched out to perfection and I relished portraying him,” said Sharman, adding that releasing the film in Hindi should give it a much larger base of audience.

Director Aneesh Daniel shared that he wanted to honour Graham Staines in the best way possible and hence decided to produce a movie that documents the “incredible change he brought about till his last breath”.

The Hindi version will release on ShemarooMe Box Office.