After Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo, the makers of the much-awaited Hindi biopic, Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan are all set to release the film exclusively on the OTT platform.

On Friday, Vidya shared a poster of the film on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @primevideoin with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times (Sic).”

All the fans are now excited to see Vidya Balan donning the hat of math whiz Shakuntala Devi to teach the world the universal language of mathematics.

The film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, nicknamed the “human computer”, for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.