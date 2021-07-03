Actor Shahid Kapoor has resumed work, going by his Friday post on social media.

Shahid has posted a video on Instagram showing him entering a set, walking into his vanity van, and getting his hair and make-up done. In the last few seconds of the clip, the actor is seen shooting.

“Ready .. SET .. go!!” he wrote as caption with the clip, which currently has 365K likes on the photo-sharing website.

It seems Shahid was shooting for a TV commercial.

The actor will next be seen in the film “Jersey”, which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK.