Actor Shahid Kapoor on Thursday gave his fans a glimpse of his fun side when he posted a video along with directors Raj and Dk, doing their own version of Yashraj Mukhate’s viral Pawri mash-up.

Shahid, who is currently shooting for Raj and Dk’s untitled digital series, uploaded the video that has DK saying: “Ye mere stars hai, ye hum hai aur ye humari party ho rahi hai.”

Giving a twist to the video, the group then starts singing the track Party all night.

Shahid will make his digital debut with the upcoming thriller web series that involves high-octane action.

The Pawri mash-up was yet another fun composition by Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame with the Rasode mein kaun tha mash up last year.