Shahid Kapoor to get back for shooting after 25 stitches

During the shooting of the film ‘Jersey’, superstar Shahid Kapoor suffered an injury. But he was immediately back to for shooting after his medical intervention.

After getting 25 stitches for a severe cut, he came back to resume the shoot. Film producer, Aman Gill said, “We all know that Shahid is a perfectionist but what we saw that day was a display of true sportsman’s spirit by Shahid!”

“He was back on the set after his stitches and we were all in awe of his passion for acting. He’s given it his everything to bring the raw emotions of Arjun alive on screen and you’ll be able to see it when you watch the film!” he added.

Shahid will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur, as a cricketer, who sets out to chase his dreams for the love of his son. ‘Jersey’, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S. Naga Vamsi is slated to hit the theatres on December 31.

(With inputs from IANS)