Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will appear together in ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’

At a star-studded birthday bash in Panvel, the Bollywood superstar discussed several of his upcoming films for 2022.

‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’ star Salman Khan will do cameo crossovers in each other’s films. “We will both be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ as well as in ‘Pathan’. Tiger will release by December next year. ‘Pathan’ may release before it, aur phir dono shayad saath aayenge,” Salman said.

Additionally, the actor confirmed that the follow-up to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ is being written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the first installment. ‘Pavanputra Bhaijaan’ may be the title of the sequel.

There is a possibility that Salman will follow up the comedy ‘No Entry’ and another film titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Salman will spend the next few days with his family at the farmhouse before returning to his shoot for ‘Tiger 3’.

(With inputs from ANI)