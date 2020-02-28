Bollywood’s all-time favourite on-screen-Jodi, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, have collaborated for many blockbuster movies. If rumours are to be believed, Shah Rukh and Kajol will be working with Raj and Krishna DK for their next movie. The duo may just be up for one big reunion on the big screen.

A report in Filmfare states that while speculations are rife of the actor doing a Raj and Krishna DK film next, there is also buzz about the star collaborating with director Rajkumar Hirani.

If there is any truth to these reports, then the director has set his sights on possibly casting Kajol or Kareena Kapoor Khan for this film that will be shot in Gujarat, London and Canada.

Although there is no official confirmation about the same, one would love to see this iconic pair on-screen once again. The two, who were last seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Dilwale, are known to reunite every five years. Fans can only wait and see if 2020 will be the year or if they will have to wait it out a tad longer.

On the other hand, it would also be exciting to see Shah Rukh teaming up with Kareena for a film after their 2011 sci-fi actioner Ra One.