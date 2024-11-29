Shabana Azmi calls Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘I Want to Talk’ his career-best

Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy accumulating praise for his performance in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘I Want to Talk.’ The niche title delves into the mundane aspect of the rut of life and how one learns to navigate through it. The film allows Abhishek to iterate his versatility and portray his acting prowess in nuanced ways is also gradually picking up at the box office. Now, the actor has earned words of appreciation from the veteran star Shabana Azmi who has dubbed the film Abhishek’s career best.

The legendary actress took to social media to praise Abhishek’s craft and his performance. Sharing a snippet from the film, she penned an endearing caption lauding the actor. “#Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in #Shoojit Sircar’s #I Want To Talk is undoubtedly his career best. Sincere and deeply felt he gives himself to the character completely. And it is quite amazing to find him letting go of an actor’s inherent vanity. Shabaash.”

Catch her post here:

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)



The post comes after Abhishek Bachchan attracted the praise of his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Big B took to his blog to appreciate his son’s film and shared his view on the film. The actor penned, “It picks you up gently from your seat in the Theatre and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon…and you watch its life floating by. No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into…ESCAPISM. And…Abhishek…you are not Abhishek…you are ARJUN SEN of the film.” He also quoted his father, the celebrated writer Harivanshrai Bachchan’s lines that talk about how people gauge something based on what they need. How personal projections play in the reception of things and people around us.

Also Read: Avinash Tiwary reveals hitting Big B during ‘Yudh’: ‘still haven’t recovered from the embarrassment’

Meanwhile, in the film, Bachchan plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of a life-altering surgery. During this, he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. Moreover, the title is based on the life of the ‘Piku’ director’s friend. Talking about the film, Amitabh Bachchan called it a title that ‘invited the viewers to be the film.’ Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri under Rising Sun Films have backed ‘I Want to Talk’ led by Abhishek Bachchan. The title hit theatres on November 22.