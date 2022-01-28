The second season of ‘Hiccups & Hookups’ renewed by Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar

Following the audience’s love for ‘Hiccups & Hookups’, the show’s producers have now decided to produce a second season.

‘Hiccups & Hookups’ is helmed by Kunal Kohli and tells the unfiltered story of the Rao family, where Lara Dutta plays the role of a recently separated wife trying to take care of her daughter Kay (Shinnova) on her own along with Akhil Rao (Prateik Babbar). Excited about the second season, Lara said, “Season 1 received a phenomenal response, and I am delighted that the viewers related to Vasudha. I would like to thank our viewers for all the love they have shown me, and the entire cast. We are all set to return with another entertaining season of Hiccups and Hookups, one with a lot of twists and turns, and frankly, I can’t wait to see how Vasudha’s life shapes up from here.”

In addition to Pratik, Prateek was also pleased to learn about the new season.

“We are excited to bring round 2 of Hiccups & Hookups to our fans. This time expect a lot of drama, action and adventure (pun-intended). The first installment was loved and appreciated, and I’m sure the new season will add to the love,” he said.

The announcement was made by Rohit Jain, MD Lionsgate South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia, who stated, “After a successful season of Hiccups & Hookups, we are all set to bring viewers season 2 of the series in 2022. Our endeavour is to continue to create local original content that connects with audiences. Hiccups & Hookups brought a mass appeal that translated into fans. 2022 will be massive for Lionsgate Play with original content, and this has just raised the bar.”

We still don’t know what else will be revealed about the second season.

(With inputs from ANI)