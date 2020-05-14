Actress Sara Ali Khan has been an active social media user. She keeps on updating her fans with her daily updates. With just a few films old, Sara has managed to garner a lot of fan following. She has always been vocal about her childhood friends and expressed her love for them.

Recently, the actress shared a series of throwback pictures with her childhood friends – Ishika Shroff and Vedika Pinto. The pictures show the girls from their childhood and through their teenage.

Sharing the picture, Sara also gave a sample of her love for rhyming verse. She wrote: “Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din.. Thick as thieves, close as Kin If you two are my friends I’ll always Win (sic).”

In one of the pictures, the little girls are all dressed in lehenga choli while another one shows them, now all grown up, also dressed in lehenga choli.

Throughout the lockdown, she has been sharing pictures and videos of her. On Mother’s Day, she shared a picture with her maternal grandmother, socialite Rukhsana Sultana. Sharing it, she wrote: “Meri Maa ki Maa (my mother’s mother) Thank you for creating Mommy #HappyMothersDay (sic).”

Before the lockdown came into place, Sara had been shooting for her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Atrangi Re in Varanasi. She has also shot for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, where she has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan.