Actress Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, now seems to be in trouble. In a fresh development, Sushant’s friend has alleged that Sara had broken up with Sushant following the box office debacle of his 2019 release Sonchiriya. There’s no denying that their fans loved this on-screen jodi at the time of Kedarnath’s release.

However, the fresh allegation by Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip has raised some unanswered questions. Samuel revealed that Sara and Sushant were totally in love off-screen as well. While there were rumours linking the two stars, Sushant’s friend not only has confirmed that they were in love but that Sara broke up with Sushant after his Sonchiriya flopped.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Samuel wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love…they were inseparable…so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”

“Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant’s family…be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya’s box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia,” his post read.

He shared the snippets with the caption, “We accept the love we think we deserve – Stephen Chbosky (sic).”

Sushant allegedly died by suicide on June 14. Following Sushant’s untimely death, Sara took to Instagram and shared a photo from the sets of Kedarnath to remember the actor.

On the day Dil Bechara released, Sara posted a photo of Sushant with Saif and wrote, “The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s team has taken a jibe at nepotism kids and questioned why nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them.

“News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that,” Ranaut tweeted with reference to Rhea Chakraborty as a ‘vulture,’ who is being investigated in SSR’s case.