Sanya Malhotra marks ‘Jawan’ 1st anniversary with special celebration

Sanya Malhotra has much to celebrate as the blockbuster film ‘Jawan’ hits its first anniversary. The action-packed movie, featuring the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has become a milestone in Malhotra’s career. Her portrayal of Dr. Eeram was widely acclaimed, adding a significant achievement to her diverse filmography.

On the anniversary of ‘Jawan’, Sanya Malhotra took to social media to reminisce and share her excitement about being part of the film. Through a series of videos on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude and joy, reflecting on the film’s massive success and its impact on her career. The movie not only shattered box office records but also showcased Malhotra’s remarkable acting skills, cementing her status as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses.

Fans around the world continue to celebrate ‘Jawan’, praising it as a major cinematic event. Malhotra’s performance in the film has particularly resonated with audiences, giving her supporters a new reason to cheer for her.

Advertisement

Amidst the ongoing celebrations, Malhotra is also making waves with her recent projects. At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, her latest film ‘Mrs’ received a standing ovation, further highlighting her impressive range as an actress. Although ‘Mrs’ has yet to hit theaters in India, the enthusiastic reception at the festival has added to the buzz surrounding the film.

Looking ahead, Malhotra has an exciting slate of projects in the works. She is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf in the upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. Additionally, she will feature in an untitled project directed by Anurag Kashyap, where she will share the screen with Bobby Deol.