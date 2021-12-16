Sanjay Leela Bhansali completes his ten with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

At the most prestigious the 72nd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will have its world premiere in the month of February.

Being 25 years in the film industry besides sharing a special moment for his 10th film, he said, “The story of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been very close to my heart, and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honor in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.”

Producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios said while talking about the film’s screening at the Berlinale, “I believe in Mr. Bhansali and his craft. It gives me great joy that our film will be presented at the Berlin International Film Festival and I am proud to associate with Mr. Bhansali. Alia has given a great performance and I am thankful to Ajay Devgn too for being a part of this project. It’s a story that will engage and appeal to global audiences.”

Artistic Director, Berlin International Film Festival, Carlo Chatrian said, “We are happy to premiere ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and continue the tradition of the Berlin Film Festival being a special setting for Indian movies. This time with a film that joins the usual craft in shaping camera movement and the choreography of bodies with a subject that is socially relevant, not only in India. From the very beginning, we were taken by the story of Gangubai, an exceptional woman dragged into exceptional circumstances.”

On February 18, 2022, the film, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) is going to release in theatres.

