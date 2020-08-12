Everytime we are trying to lift ourselves up from this disastrous 2020 phase, it pushes us into a deeper well. This time is no different. Amidst the ‘not-so-happening’ journey, another news from Bollywood industry broke the internet by storm. It has been discovered that Sanjay Dutt has been detected with stage 3 lung cancer. Reportedly, the actor will leave for the US for treatment soon.

A day before, Dutt took to his official Twitter handle to share that he is going on a short break from work for some medical treatment. He wrote, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment.” The Khalnaayak actor further said “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon! (sic).”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, he was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathlessness. However, on Monday he got discharged from the hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, he had announced through a tweet that he was feeling better and that he was shifted from ICU to the normal ward.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

For the unversed, Dutt is currently in Mumbai alone. His wife and two kids are currently stuck abroad owing to the lockdown.