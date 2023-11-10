Salman Khan Talks About Face-Off with Shah Rukh in Tiger vs Pathaan

Salman Khan, in a recent interview with Variety, delved into the challenges faced during the filming of Tiger 3, offering insights into the highly anticipated project. The actor, actively engaged in promoting the upcoming spy film ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’, shared his thoughts on what made the shoot demanding and enjoyable.

Speaking about the toughest aspect of the Tiger 3 shoot, Khan revealed, “It’s a bike chase scene that proved to be the most challenging. Maneuvering through the sequences required intense coordination and precision.” The actor, known for his action-packed roles, expressed the joy he found in tackling the demanding scenes, emphasizing that the overall experience was both physically and mentally engaging.

In addition to discussing Tiger 3, Salman Khan provided a glimpse into his future endeavors, notably his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. Scheduled for release on Diwali, Tiger 3 has been generating significant buzz, and fans are eagerly anticipating the face-off between the two iconic actors in their titular avatars.

Responding to inquiries about the timeline for Tiger vs Pathaan, Salman Khan asserted his readiness for the project, stating, “Tiger is always ready – so whenever things are locked – I will be there!” Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film promises a unique dynamic between the super spies Tiger and Pathaan, portrayed by Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively.

A Pinkvilla report in September had disclosed that the script for Tiger vs Pathaan had received a unanimous thumbs-up from both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. According to sources, Aditya Chopra presented the script separately to the two actors in different meetings, and the instant approval reflected their excitement for the project.

The film is likely to commence shooting around March of the upcoming year, adding another layer of anticipation for fans of the two Bollywood giants. Tiger vs Pathaan aims to showcase a gripping face-off between the super spies, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience under the directorial vision of Siddharth Anand.