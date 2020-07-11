As India undergoes an unlock process after almost three months of lockdown, the entertainment industry is beginning to reopen. Taking all the necessary precautions, shootings, which have been at a halt since lockdown initiated, have resumed. Salman Khan and Disha Patani, who were gearing for their next flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, are all prepping for the shoot.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be shot against a green screen inside a studio. An approximate 10-12 days’ shoot remains, it added. Before the pandemic, the team was to fly to Azerbaijan to shoot an action sequence and a song. However, it had to be called off due to the nationwide lockdown.

In early March, reports had emerged that the team decided against going to Azerbaijan due to the pandemic. A source had then told Mid Day, “Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it’s scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn’t make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere.” It had added that the crew, sent earlier to the country for prep work, had been called back.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film is the third collaboration between Salman and the director after Wanted and Dabangg 3. The action film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

It is produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.