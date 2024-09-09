Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita’s home, WATCH

As excitement builds for Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Sikandar’, the Bollywood superstar took a delightful pause to immerse himself in the vibrant celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi at his sister Arpita Khan’s home. Amidst the buzz surrounding his next big project, Salman shared joyful moments from the festival on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the lively family gathering.

In a series of social media posts, Salman Khan captured the essence of the festival, showcasing his enthusiasm and festive spirit. The actor was seen dancing and enjoying the festivities with his loved ones. His heartfelt message read: “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” encapsulating the joyous atmosphere of the occasion.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on September 7, is a significant 10-day festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, known as the remover of obstacles and the god of new beginnings. This year, the festival saw vibrant celebrations across India and beyond, with devotees bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, visiting colorful pandals, and partaking in various traditional rituals. The streets were alive with music, decorations, and the sweet aroma of festive treats.

While Salman Khan fully embraced the festive cheer of Ganesh Chaturthi, he is also gearing up for his much-anticipated film ‘Sikandar’. The movie, set for release during Eid 2025, is a collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director A.R. Murugadoss. The actor recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s sets, where he was in a light blue shirt, smiling alongside Nadiadwala and Murugadoss. The production house had earlier announced that Rashmika Mandanna will star alongside Salman in the film.

Despite dealing with a rib injury, which he confirmed to Mumbai’s paparazzi, Salman Khan continues to stay active. On September 5, he was present on the sets of Bigg Boss 18.