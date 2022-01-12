Sakshi Tanwar receives a heartfelt birthday message from Anil Kapoor

Sakshi Tanwar, who turned 49 on Wednesday, received birthday wishes from veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

Taking to Twitter, Anil shared throwback photos of Sakshi and him from the 2013 television series ’24’. “Happy Birthday, Sakshi Tanwar! Had a great time working with you in 24 India! Wishing you all the success & happiness always!” he tweeted alongside the pictures.

Two of the major characters shared screen space in the 2013 action series ’24’ set in Mumbai, with the iconic Anti-Terrorist Unit (ATU) set replicating the one from the original series.

Anil Kapoor stars as Jai Singh Rathod, a now-reclusive man called upon to stop Haroon Sherchan (a drug lord) from unleashing the virus unless his brother is released from jail. The film begins when another drug lord, Haroon Sherchan, threatens to unleash the virus unless the government releases his brother from prison. The character of Shibani Malik, played by Sakshi, is based on Jack Bauer, a former soldier who is torn between loyalty to his family and nation, India. The character of Jai Singh Rathod, played by Anil, is based on Jack Bauer, who has an army background.

(With inputs from ANI)