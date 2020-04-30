Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was battling cancer, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. He was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29. He was 67.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had then travelled to New York for treatment. He stayed there with his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor for almost a year and returned to Mumbai in September 2019.

It’s just been a day that Irrfan Khan has died due to colon infection. Tributes poured in for the actor from several quarters as celebrities including Amitabh bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu bid farewell to Rishi Kapoor on their social media handles.

Confirming the news on his Twitter handle, megastar and Rishi Kapoor’s friend Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed (sic).” But later on, he deleted his tweet.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family (sic).”

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Unspeakable grief. Another legend passes away! Blessed to have worked briefly with #RishiKapoor sir in ‘Aurangzeb’ -a great actor, he was as engaging a ranconteur! An artist whose craft grew & sustained across generations! #RIP sir! There cannot will not be another like you! (sic).”

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar also shared a picture with Rishi Kapoor when he was barely six months old. She wrote, “Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun (sic).”

Taapsee Pannu also wrote on Twitter, “Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor (sic).”

Hema Malini wrote, “Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!Recall all my movies with him Ek Chadar Maili si, Naseeb etc &under my direction,Tell me oh Khuda. Such a lively interaction with him always!My heart goes out to dear Neetu, Ranbir & all his family. God be with thm (Sic).”

“Both tragedies have happened in ths terrible time of corona & it is too much to digest.Such a wonderful actor,Rishi, snuffed out just whn we thot he was recovering.Sad tht we cannot pay our last respects to this lovely person.We are all with the Kapoors in spirit in ths tragedyFolded hands (sic),” she added.

Shahid Kapoor wrote, “You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family (sic).”

Parineeti Chopra said, “This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told. #RIP #RishiKapoor (sic).”

Rishi Kapoor, celebrated for his films including Kabhie Kabhie, Karz, Naseeb Apna Apna, Bol Radha Bol and Amar Akbar Anthony, was last seen in the web series The Body on Netflix.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and wife Neetu Singh.