Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. His sudden demise had left the entire film fraternity in shock and grief. The actor was cremated in the presence of close family members and friends including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan and others. The saddest part remains that his daughter was in Delhi at the time of her father’s death.

While daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn’t be present physically, she was on a video call with Alia during the final rites. Now, after a week post the senior star’s demise, Riddhima has been sharing some throwback memories on social media.

Recently, Riddhima took to her official Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures. In one of the photos, one can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya as they visited late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York with Ranbir and Alia. In the photo, we can see late Rishi Kapoor posing with Aaradhya, Samaira, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Alia, Abhishek, Riddhima, and other close family friends.

In another photo, one can see Riddhima posing with her father, Rishi Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor. Taking it to her Instagram stories, Riddhima shared both the photos with heart emoticons and remembered her father with fond memories. She arrived in Mumbai post her father was cremated via road as flights weren’t operational amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

Rishi Kapoor’s demise left everyone shocked and stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and others were heartbroken over his passing.