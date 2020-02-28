One of the most talked couples of Bollywood industry, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, are all set to tie the knot. Most probably, the couple will do the same in the last week of April. The duo had made their relationship official at the 74th Venice Film Festival in 2017.

According to the new development, Richa and Ali are all set to tie the knot in the last week of April.

The duo has applied for marriage registration at Bandra Family Court. According to a report in a news portal, Richa and Ali had submitted their application on February 15, 2020. So, as per the marriage registration rules, the wedding can take place any day post-March 15. Considering Ali and Richa have shoots lined up, they hope to wrap up their commitments by March 31 and dedicate April to their wedding functions.

“Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the reports have stated that there will be four major functions including the wedding and reception in Delhi, followed by receptions in Lucknow and Mumbai. The Lucknow reception will reportedly be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception.

Richa and Ali have starred in two films Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. Richa was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead.