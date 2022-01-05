In response to ‘Bulli Bai’ mastermind alleged to be 18-years-old, Javed Akhtar calls for ‘compassion’ and forgiveness

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar recently expressed his opinion on the situation, urging people to forgive the 18-year-old woman who was arrested in connection to the Bulli Bai app controversy after her parents passed away recently due to cancer and COVID-19.

Akhtar has been actively sharing his thoughts on the case on Twitter since the girl’s arrest. On Wednesday, he urged netizens to be compassionate and forgive the girl. He tweeted, “If ” bully bai” was really masterminded by an 18-year-old girl who has recently lost her parents to cancer n Corona I think the women or some of them meet her and like-kind elders make her understand that why whatever she did was wrong. Show her compassion and forgive her.”

Akhtar had slammed the uninitiated on Tuesday after he questioned PM Modi and spoke against the ‘Bulli Bai’ controversy and questioned the honor of his great-great-grandfather Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi.

The controversy erupted when photos of hundreds of Muslim women were collected from their social media accounts and were uploaded on an app and it would then encourage people to participate in their auction.

Along with the 18-year-old woman, a 21-year-old engineering student was also taken into custody in Bengaluru by a Mumbai Police team as part of the ‘Bulli Bai’ row.

In the same case, another person who has yet to be identified has also been arrested on Wednesday.

