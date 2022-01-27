The release of ‘Vikrant Rona’ by Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeepa has been delayed

‘Vikrant Rona’ with Kichcha Sudeepa has been delayed from February 24.

On Thursday, the makers issued a statement that read, “Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on February 24, the present Covid scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favorable for a grand release across the globe. We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero.”

Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez are also appearing in the film. Zee Studios presents ‘Vikrant Rona’, which is produced by Jack Manjunath under Shalini Artss and directed by Anup Bhandari.

(With inputs from ANI)