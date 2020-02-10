Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to make her comeback in films. Recently, the actress has signed a new film titled KGF: Chapter 2.

Director Prashanth Neel, who is helming the second part of the action drama KGF, posted on Twitter on Sunday to announce the addition of Raveena to the film’s cast.

The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/5MTmhz3D8z — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress also took to her official Instagram handle to share the news. She posted a picture of herself along with director Prashanth Neel. Sharing the same, Tandon wrote, “Happy to share this much awaited news with all! Thank you , my coolest director in da world @Prashanth_neel for such a warm welcome in the KGF family. In and as Ramika sen (sic).”

Meanwhile, actor Ramesh is also added to the cast, on Monday.

Welcome on board Rao Ramesh sir.

We will leave it to the audience to keep guessing on this one, till they see you on the big screen.

Thank you for being apart of #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/fWteQ5YnHm — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 10, 2020

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in multiple languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Sanjay Dutt, Kannada star Yash, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag. Dutt will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.