Ranveer’s coach recalls ‘how much love, sweat’ the ’83’ star put in

Reports indicate that Apple has closed several retail stores around the US due to staff infections with Covid-19.

Additionally, Apple has reinstated its mask policy, delaying plans to resume office work for all of its workers.

This holiday season, Apple is also making it easy for last-minute shoppers to get their hands on the latest gear.

The company is now offering free two-hour delivery for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch orders in major metro areas in the US, according to 9to5Mac.

The offer for free two-hour delivery is available today through December 24.

“Usually, two-hour delivery costs $9 per order, but Apple is waiving that fee for the last-minute holiday shopping season. The offer was announced in an email to Apple Store shoppers and on the Apple Store Online,” the report mentioned.

Covid cases have also risen, and Apple has also delayed the return-to-work date, announcing that each employee will receive $1,000 to cover “work-from-home” expenses.

Media reports said that this month, a retail store in Texas was closed after four of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

NBC News reports that Apple stores in Southlake, Texas, were closed after an outbreak of positive Covid cases among employees.

(With inputs from IANS)