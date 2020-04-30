Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. His sudden demise has left everyone in shock and grief. Actor Ranveer Singh also took to his official Twitter handle to express grief over the demise of the senior star. Ranveer was completely heartbroken over the demise of the Kapoor & Sons actor and shared a throwback photo with him.

Without saying much, Ranveer shared a photo in which he can be seen holding Rishi Kapoor’s hands. The candid moment between the senior star and Ranveer was captured in the frame and as the actor bid adieu to the Kapoor & Sons star, he shared the same as his last tribute to him.

Seeing Ranveer’s photo with Rishi Kapoor, fans poured in tributes on the same in the comments section. Rishi Kapoor was rushed to the hospital in Mumbai a day back after his health deteriorated.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had then traveled to New York for treatment. He returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”.

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

A statement issued by the family read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

The actor had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Bollywood will always regret his loss.