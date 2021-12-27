Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ring in the New Year with a vacation

Following the success of his film ’83, actor Ranveer Singh has embarked on a vacation with his ladylove Deepika Padukone.

They were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning as they left the city for their annual vacation. Both women looked stunning in various shades of brown and complemented each other well in the airport look. In a pair of muted brown pants and a white top, Deepika looked stylish. She carried a sling bag on her shoulder while wearing olive green boots and a sling bag. The man wore a tan brown leather jacket, chunky sunglasses, and a black hat with embellishments.

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer jetted off to the Maldives.

‘Gehraiyaan’ is yet to be released, while ’83’ was released just a few days ago.

(With inputs of ANI)