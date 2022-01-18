Ranveer Singh: As a creative person, I like to think I don’t have any limits

’83’, Ranveer Singh’s most recent role, proves that he refuses to be boxed creatively.

In his constant pursuit of artistic excellence, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor likes to be limitless and explore his craft.

Ranveer reveals, “My constant endeavor is such that you cannot put me in a box. You can’t define me. I don’t wish to be defined because I feel defining something by its fundamental nature would be limiting me. As a creative person, I would like to believe that I have no limits. That I the possibilities within my craft are limitless, that they be infinite.”

He adds that there are no limits to the characters he can play on screen, “There is no end to how much I can explore and how many different people I can become. I hope I continue that and if I keep doing the same thing, then I am stagnating. I should probably take a sabbatical, gather more life experiences, put more different characters into my jholi and then come back to work.”

His upcoming films include the blockbuster ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ from YRF, Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster ‘Anniyan’, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan’.