Ranveer Singh beams with joy, declares ‘baap bann gaya re’

Ranveer Singh is over the moon with excitement after stepping into fatherhood, and he couldn’t contain his joy when he was spotted by paparazzi recently.

The Bollywood actor, known for his infectious energy and fun-loving personality, made his first public appearance since becoming a dad at the ‘United in Triumph’ event, hosted by the Ambani family at their luxurious residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The event celebrated India’s sporting achievements, bringing together 140 Olympians and Paralympians under one roof.

Beaming from ear to ear, Ranveer couldn’t help but share his happiness with the photographers, exclaiming with a huge grin, “Baap bann gaya re!” (I’ve become a father!).

Ranveer Singh and his wife, Deepika Padukone, welcomed their baby girl on September 8, 2024, and the couple broke the news with a touching Instagram post. “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer,” the post read.

While they’ve kept a relatively low profile since the arrival of their daughter, it’s evident that the new parents are soaking in the joy and challenges of parenthood.

Deepika, known for her grace and poise both on and off the screen, recently gave her followers a lighthearted glimpse into her life as a new mother. She reshared a humorous Instagram reel that perfectly encapsulates the chaos of adjusting to a newborn’s routine. The reel shows a woman navigating a hilariously messy morning, attempting to eat while barely keeping her eyes open, and ultimately falling asleep mid-bite – a scenario many new parents can relate to.

Deepika’s Instagram bio now cheekily reflects her current priorities: “Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat.”

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the sci-fi film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, and fans are eagerly awaiting her next collaboration with Ranveer in Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated ‘Singham Again’, which is slated for a Diwali release. Ranveer will reprise his iconic role from ‘Simmba’, and the couple’s on-screen chemistry is sure to light up the silver screen once again.

In addition to ‘Singham Again’, Ranveer has a packed schedule with exciting projects. He recently announced a new film featuring an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. He will also take on the lead role in Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated ‘Don 3’.