Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen in Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction is currently soaring high. Amidst Coronavirus pandemic, he has been contributing for the society. Recently, amidst lockdown, the central government allowed the opening of liquor shops. Since then, several videos of people queuing outside the liquor shops are surfacing on the internet by storm.

While a majority of people are slamming the decision as the videos show people not practising social distancing while buying liquor, there are people who are loving the whole scenario. Randeep Hooda is also among them who gave it an Extraction twist.

Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a still from Extraction but with a twist. Alongside the still, he wrote, “Coming back from the #LiquorShop be like (sic).”

Set in India and Bangladesh, Extraction is a high-octane action based film. Apart from Randeep Hooda, the Netflix film also features other Indian actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction is the story of Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary, played by Chris Hemsworth. He is on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime lord. Randeep Hooda is playing a negative role in the film, written by Joe Russo of Russo Brothers.