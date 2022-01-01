Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are pictured together on their New Year’s trip

With her fans on the eve of the new year, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her vacation with Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently vacationing in an unknown location.

In a series of pictures posted on her Instagram account, the ‘Highway’ actor shared pictures from her New Year’s getaway. “Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe… smile… Be simple and love more!!!!! Happy New Year,” she captioned her post. Ranbir can be seen drinking from a chalice in the second photo while Alia can be seen smiling in the first. Furthermore, she posted a picture of a giraffe in the wild and a lion in the wild, as well as an image of the sunset over the landscape.

The post was liked and commented on by numerous individuals, including actor Arjun Kapoor, who wrote, “#nadaanparindeys.”

(With inputs from ANI)