One of the most talked-about couple of Bollywood industry, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in the headlines once again. As per an article by film critic and entertainment journalist Rajeev Masand, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly looking forward to a wedding in December. The wedding will take place right after the release of their much-anticipated film Brahmastra which is slated to release on December 4th.

The article further stated that preparations for the speculated December wedding have begun already in the Bhatt and the Kapoor households. Relatives of Alia and Ranbir have already been intimated about the wedding date, stated the report: “Preparations are already underway; their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join in the celebrations.”

Earlier in April 2019, Alia Bhatt featured in headlines for reports that the actress has already placed an order with designer Sabyasachi for her wedding lehenga.

Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor to Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. They arrived together at the venue and posed for pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for a couple of years. They are often spotted together. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra is set to hit the theatres on December 4th.

If the December Shaadi rumour turns out to be true, then Brahmastra will be followed by a much-awaited big fat wedding.