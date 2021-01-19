Actor Rana Daggubati says working on the documentary, Mission Frontline, has given him a perspective on what goes into guarding our frontiers. The upcoming documentary highlights the life of jawans of the Border Security Force.

“India’s Border Security Force – or the country’s first line of defense has no holidays, no breaks and no breathers. If it isn’t for those brave-hearts always on their toes, our nation stands at risk. I feel grateful to have been able to meet them, live with them and train with them,” Rana said.

“As a civilian and countryman, this experience gave me perspective on what goes into guarding our frontiers, 24/7. These Jawans are our lifeline, our guarantee to sovereignty, and they’re the true heroes,” the actor added.

“Going by what I experienced in Jaisalmer, Mission Frontline is a tribute to those Jawans’ grit and spirit, with the intention to drive home some inspiration and gratitude for our defense forces, whose service we often take for granted,” he shared.

In the episode, Rana will be seen experiencing the life of a BSF Jawan and live with them at the Murar Post, Jaisalmer. He will be seen performing several tasks, including physical training routines and running drills. Rana will also be trained to use weapons, patrolling on camel and riding sand scooters.

The documentary will premiere on discovery+ on January 21.