Happy Ramadan! The entire Muslim community across the world is celebrating Ramadan. This year Ramadan begins from Thursday, April 23, and will conclude on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Ramadan or Ramzan is recognised as the holy month when Muslims worldwide observe fasting from dawn to dusk. It falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar to mark the first revelation of the holy book, Quran, to prophet Muhammad. Amidst Coronavirus lockdown, the festive fervour that we see every year has taken a backseat but this hasn’t stopped people from showering best wishes for their loved ones on social media.

As the auspicious Ramzan begins, B-town have been showering wishes for everyone on their social media accounts.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his official twitter handle to share a still from his movie and wrote, “Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love .. and be safe (sic).”

Sharing a monochrome picture on her Instagram account, Sonam Kapoor wished fans by writing, “Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters.

Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak to all. Love and peace always (sic).”

Huma Qureshi also shared a stunning throwback picture and wished fans by tweeting, “Ramadan is almost here! Praying for everyone in these difficult times. Compassion, service&support for one another is the need of the hour & a special dua for those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic… Everyone please stay at home and stay safe! Pray from Home (sic).”

Seeing the ongoing pandemic across the world, people have been urging to stay at home and maintain social distancing. Everyone is requesting to celebrate the auspicious month with family and loved ones at home. After the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Eid al-Fitr takes place. This year, the festival is expected to fall on May 23 or 24.