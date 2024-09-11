‘Raid 2’ ft Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh to release on THIS date

Get ready for a cinematic thrill ride as the highly anticipated sequel, “Raid 2,” is officially set for release on February 21, 2025. This electrifying follow-up brings back the powerful dynamic of Ajay Devgn, who reprises his role as the determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, “Raid 2” promises to deliver the same gripping narrative that made its predecessor a hit. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar, and it has already stirred excitement in the film industry.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to reveal the big news, sharing a fresh poster of the film and confirming the release date. The post highlighted that Ajay Devgn will once again take center stage, this time facing off against Riteish Deshmukh, who steps into the role of the antagonist. The film also features Vaani Kapoor in a significant role and Rajat Kapoor in a crucial part, with extensive filming having taken place across Delhi and Lucknow.

In a refreshing twist, “Raid 2” marks the first time Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh are sharing the screen in such contrasting roles. While Devgn returns to his intense role as the IRS officer, Deshmukh, known for his impressive negative roles, is set to challenge him in a new light. Their on-screen rivalry is expected to add a layer of intrigue and excitement to the film.

The original “Raid,” released in 2018, was based on a real-life income tax raid from the 1980s and starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz. Ileana’s role as Devgn’s wife was a critical part of the film’s emotional depth.

With its powerful cast and high stakes, “Raid 2” is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of the genre. Produced under the banner of T-Series and Panorama Studios, and presented by Gulshan Kumar, the film is gearing up for a theatrical release that is sure to attract audiences looking for a riveting story and dynamic performances.

Mark your calendars for February 21, 2025, and prepare for another round of intense drama and edge-of-your-seat action.