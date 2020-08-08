The murder mystery titled Raat Akeli Hai recently released on a leading OTT platform and has been garnering immense love and appreciation from the audience. Everyone loved Radhika’s character of a starlet woman and how effortlessly, she has portrayed her character. The actress is currently basking in the glory of her act.
Recently, her Raat Akeli Hai co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui praised Radhika Apte for her craft and shared his experience on working with her over his social media and said, “Preparing & creating the inner & outer world makes @radhika_apte get into the soul of the character easily. While acting with her, one always feels that the camera should never go off.”
The two have come back with a bang on OTT platform with their latest release and have been the favourite on-screen couple because the chemistry is just pheonomenal.
Previously, this power pair was seen together in Sacred Games and Manjhi – The Mountain Man and was lauded by all. This on-screen pairing has always been the one the audiences wait for eagerly to be seen on screen.
