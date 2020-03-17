Disha Patani, who was last seen in Malang has taken the audiences by awe with her impeccable acting skills. The actress has unleashed a new side of hers which truly has the audience’s attention glued to her, on-screen.

The free-spirited character was loved and appreciated by all and we all got to see the all-new, sizzling avatar of the hottest actress of Bollywood. Disha taking no breaks, will be seen in Radhe alongside superstar Salman Khan.

The actress gave an impeccable performance in Bharat (2019) where she shared the screen with Salman Khan, earlier. Now, Disha will again be seen sharing on-screen space with Salman Khan in their next flick Radhe.

Sharing her excitement, Disha said, “Working with Salman sir again has been an amazing experience. It’s a dream come true”.

Talking about the contagious on-screen energy between Salman and Prabhu Deva, on the sets- Disha added, “Prabhu (Prabhudheva) sir’s energy is contagious and there’s so much that I’ve learned from both of them.”

Having a small throwback to where the career started Disha shared, “I’m grateful for the opportunity that was given to me, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

Disha is truly a live wire and has already proved her versatility as an actress by giving various on-screen performances. Disha is truly the most desirable actress and no one can match the charisma the actress brings on-screen. The heat truly sets the screen on fire.

The next exciting project being Ek Villain 2 along with Radhe for a stellar year ahead.