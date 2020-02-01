With Eid, there are three mega movies lined up for release in 2020 ie Salman Khan’s Radhe, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9. But to a surprise, all the three films are releasing on the same day.

These three films will observe a Box Office clash in May 2020.

On Saturday, film critic and trade analyst took to his official Twitter handle to share the news announcement. He wrote, “#Radhe… #LaxmmiBomb… #FastAndFurious9… The three biggies will clash this #Eid2020… What are *your* thoughts about this clash? #Opinion (sic).

Speaking of the movies, Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe marks his return with Salman Khan after the 2009 film Wanted, which saw him playing an undercover cop, and the upcoming Dabangg 3, which sees him return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey. This is the second time Disha will share screen space with superstar Salman after Bharat.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the super-hit Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana. The story revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destructed her life.

These two Bollywood movies will be clashing with Vin Diesel’s much-awaited Fast and Furious 9. The same is an American action film directed by Justin Lin and penned down by Daniel Casey. A sequel to 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, it will be the ninth instalment in the main Fast and Furious franchise and the tenth full-length Fast and Furious film released overall.