Vicky Kaushal is in home quarantine, spending time with his family. He keeps on giving treats to his fans every now and then on his social media handle. From sharing some major throwback pictures to doing household chores, he has been updating everyone on how he is making most of his lockdown.

On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 32nd birthday. However, seeing the global crisis, the government has imposed a lockdown and so Vicky celebrated his birthday within the four walls of his house. But it seems like he enjoyed it the most.

On Sunday, Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note thanking everyone for making his birthday a special one, even amidst the lockdown.

The actor reciprocated the love and wishes by sharing a heart-warming message on Instagram. The actor called it “the most memorable birthday.”

He wrote, “This birthday is the one, I’ll always remember. Home made cakes, virtual parties with friends across continents… never knew not doing dishes and dusting for a day could make me feel like a king. Met no one, but connected with so many. Every call, every message, every poem, all the posts, the sketches, the artwork and what not.. it all really made me feel special. All thanks to you, the big family that I’m blessed to be a part of. Man! Quarantine birthday is so worth the hype.” Concluding the note, Vicky added, “Thank You! Love & Prayers (sic).

Hrithik Roshan commented, “Happy belated birthday Vicky! Have a super year.” Zoa Morani also commented, “So well put. Happy happy birthday! Big big fan.” Film writer Kanika Dhillon also wished him, saying, “Happy happy birthday!!! May u feel like a king all the year-round not just quarantine!”

On the work front, he has biopics on Udham Singh and Sam Manekshaw, the period epic Takht, and the fantasy film Ashwatthama in the pipeline.