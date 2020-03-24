Lately, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been making the headlines with their wedding reports. The power couple has postponed their wedding amidst the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Though there is still time for their wedding ceremony to take place, Richa and Ali have not been able to meet each other as they are self-quarantined in their respective homes. The duo, however, are interacting with each other on video calls.

Richa recently shared a video of herself video-chatting with Ali on her official Instagram handle. In the clip, we hear Richa saying, “Long time…It feels like I haven’t seen you in forever,” to which Ali replies, “I know, me too.” Then, they discuss their routine, as to what they have been doing during the self-isolation phase, just like every other couple right now.

Their virtual date, in a nutshell, is all about talking about their health, food, workouts, and what not.

“Be my quarantine! @alifazal9…Self-isolation and social distancing is a good practice for this time…aur koi option nahi hai…If not for yourself, do it for the people you love….(sic),” a part of her caption reads.

Ali also posted the same video on his Instagram handle. In the video, we see Ali lying on his couch, as he talks to his girlfriend Richa on the video call.

“Social Curfew. Error 404. So here’s me recording our little vaartalaap and a few do’s and don’ts such as the wonderful fashion faux pas I am displaying on my couch! But then.. main ghar pe hoon.. and I got zinc! Hehe. God. @therichachadha had some very funny insights and so this is the other end of the call. Have fun. #chalocurecorona #socialdistancing (sic),” the Mirzapur actor wrote in his caption.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal postponed their wedding from April end to the later half of 2020.