‘Pukar’ revisited: Anil Kapoor’s national award-winning performance

This week, we take a moment to celebrate Anil Kapoor’s unforgettable performance in the iconic film ‘Pukar’, a role that solidified his status as one of Indian cinema’s most esteemed actors. Portraying Major Jaidev Rajvansh, Kapoor showcased a multifaceted character that intertwined duty, love, and personal sacrifice, captivating audiences and critics alike. His ability to delve into the depths of his character earned him the prestigious National Film Award, a testament to his remarkable talent.

‘Pukar’ stands out in Kapoor’s extensive filmography for its unique narrative and emotional complexity. The film explores a challenging love story against the backdrop of military duty, allowing Kapoor to exhibit a wide range of emotions—from the disciplined officer to the passionate lover.

Reflecting on his experience, Kapoor described ‘Pukar’ as an “incredible experience,” highlighting its unconventional storyline and the rich material it provided for his craft. He noted that the film would always hold a special place in his heart for various reasons, emphasizing the profound impact it had on him as an actor.

The film’s music, composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman, added another layer of depth to the storytelling. The soundtrack features memorable songs, including ‘Kay Sera Sera’, which creatively samples “Kadhal Niagara” from ‘En Swasa Kaatre’, alongside the evocative track ‘Ek Tu Hi Bharosa’, repurposed from Rahman’s earlier work ‘Oh Bosnia’. The lyrics, penned by renowned lyricists Majrooh Sultanpuri and Javed Akhtar, further enriched the film’s emotional landscape, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

As we revisit ‘Pukar’, it’s clear that Anil Kapoor’s performance not only resonated during its initial release but continues to be celebrated in the years since. His dedication to his craft and ability to embody complex characters make him a standout figure in the industry.

Looking ahead, Kapoor remains a prominent force in cinema, currently working on his upcoming film ‘Subedaar’. This project marks his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni and has generated considerable buzz since its announcement. Additionally, there are rumors that Kapoor is joining the YRF Spy Universe.