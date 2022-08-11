Protests against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Varanasi

Members of the ‘Sanatan Rakshak Sena’ in Varanasi staged a protest against Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that was released at the Vijaya Mall here on Thursday.

The protesters demanded a boycott of the movie that was released on Rakhsha Bandhan saying Aamir and his wife do not feel safe in the country, so his movie should be released outside India.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Station House Officer of Bhelupur.

Sanatan Rakshak Sena state president Chandra Prakash Singh said after seeing his last movie ‘PK’, it is clear that Aamir Khan mocks Hindu God and Goddess and makes unrestrained comments on them.

The organisation has appealed to the people not to watch the movie and not to waste their time and money on it.

It has also urged UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film.