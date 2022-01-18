Follow Us:
The production of Ayushmann’s ‘Action Hero’ will begin this month

“We are excited about ‘An Action Hero’ finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character. The movie is going to be an out-of-the-box entertaining story”

(Photo : IANS)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s action movie, “An Action Hero”, is all set to begin production this month. Anirudh Iyer’s film, directed by him, will be shot in India and the UK.

Ayushmann’s first action film will be shot in London, marking his first foray into action.

It boasts slick action and edgy satire and is a joint production between T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

T-Series Chairman & Managing Director Bhushan Kumar commented on the film, “‘An Action Hero’ has a quirky and fresh storyline and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana could fit the role. We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London and can’t contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Aanand L. Rai’s stable.”

Aanand L. Rai shared his excitement about the movie’s upcoming release, saying, “We are excited about ‘An Action Hero’ finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character. The movie is going to be an out-of-the-box entertaining story.”

(With inputs from IANS)

