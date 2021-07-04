Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture with her pup Diana on Saturday, terming it as a reunion moment.

In the picture, the actress sports a casual look wearing no make-up and sporting a white T-shirt paired with red bottoms.

“Reunion #quarantinelife,” Priyanka wrote as caption.

The actress was last seen on screen in the digital film “The White Tiger”. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

Priyanka is currently busy with “Citadel”. Helmed by “Avengers” makers Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.