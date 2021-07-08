Neetu Kapoor began celebrating her 63rd birthday on Wednesday night (her birthday eve). The festivities were attended by all the Kapoor family members and Ranbir’s girlfriend cum co-star in Brahmastra Alia Bhatt, along with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Riddhima Kapoor posted pictures from the festivities on Instagram. She captioned it as, “Family.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia dropped a throwback picture wishing Neetu Kapoor on her 63rd birthday. Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samara Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor are also seen in the picture alongside Alia Bhatt.

The actor captioned it as, “happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all (heart and sun emojis) Love you @neetu54.” In addition, she wrote ‘girl’ above Neetu’s head with an emoji of a crown.

Neetu Kapoor was married to actor Rishi Kapoor, aged 67 who died battling cancer, last year in Mumbai. The actress will be seen in her next project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-featuring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and content creator-actor, Prajakta Koli. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has backed the film, which will be directed by Raj Mehta.