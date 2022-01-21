Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor share a sweatshirt that sets major friendship goals

Arjun Kapoor, her co-star, and often-annoying friend, recently made Parineeti Chopra a lovely gesture of friendship, which made the actress jump with joy.

Parineeti shared a video on her Instagram account on Friday in which she can be seen asking Arjun for his sweatshirt and he makes a joke in response. Few weeks later, he sent her a sweatshirt as a surprise.

In addition to the video, she wrote, “That frustrating feeling when he annoys me and then does nice things. OK but I’m seriously touched that you sent me your sweatshirt when you saw that I loved it…Now we will have to remain, friends, because we share clothes. Oh no. @arjunkapoor.”

Arjun replied, “It looks better on u !!! Btw free hai yeh kisne bola? Ma’am Pls send the payment I’m sending u the link.”

Unbeknownst to the uninitiated, Arjun and Parineeti have been seen together in the films ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Namaste England’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’.

(With inputs from ANI)