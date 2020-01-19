Megastar Amitabh Bachchan got emotional as he remembered his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the latter’s death anniversary.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan, a noted Hindi poet, died on January 18 in 2003 at the age of 95 as a result of respiratory ailments at Amitabh’s residence ‘Prateeksha’.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, who has been reciting poems of his ‘Babu Ji’ on public platforms since long, shared a sweet note in remembrance of him.

Big on Saturday night took to Twitter to share a photograph of his father and a poem written on the same. Alongside, he wrote, “a few moments ago he had breathed his last .. my Father .. had held his hand .. soft .. the hand that wrote genius (sic).”

T 3414 – … a few moments ago he had breathed his last .. my Father .. had held his hand .. soft .. the hand that wrote genius ..

अभी कुछ क्षण पहले ही , उनका स्वर्ग वास हुआ था ; बाबूजी ; हाथ पकड़ा हुआ था उनका मैंने ; निर्मल , कोमल, मुलायम , ; एक प्रतिभा वान लेखनी pic.twitter.com/rbpB3qwzR7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 18, 2020



Meanwhile, a few hours ago, on January 17, Big B penned a heartfelt note s a tribute to Ritu Nanda.

T 3413 – …. आज समाप्त हुआ , परिवार के एक आदर्श पूर्ण समधी का ‘चौथा’ !

और बस कुछ ही क्षणों में , पूज्य बाबूजी की पुण्यतिथि ! ” जीवन है चलाएमान , बहती नदी के समान ” ~ हरिवंश राई बच्चन pic.twitter.com/vFYVAvOXqf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 17, 2020

On the work front, Big B currently has four films in his kitty including Chehre, Brahmastra, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo.