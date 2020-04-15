It seems nostalgia is hitting very hard at veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. On Tuesday, he shared a glimpse of his first photo shoot for a film magazine from his 60s. And just after few hours, on Wednesday, Bachchan again shared a throwback picture of himself shooting for the film “Rang Jamaake” from the film Naseeb.

Sharing the magazine shoot picture, Big B also shared his experience shooting for a film magazine for the very first time. He revealed that the picture happens to be from his first-ever magazine photoshoot which was for Star & Style, one of the leading magazines of those times that stood neck to neck with Filmfare magazine. Dressed in a green coloured, full sleeves T-shirt, Big B is seen holding two iron structures for support as he poses for the camera.

Meanwhile, in another picture, Big B shared the picture from the sets of Naseeb. In the picture, Bachchan is dressed in all monochrome attire with Chintu as Chaplin standing by his side. The duo can be seen watching something.

The 77-year-old is now a megastar in Bollywood. However, the man who is known for his confidence and great personality was once a shy young boy as seen in his old pictures. The blast from the past takes us back to the lane when the actor stepped in the film industry.